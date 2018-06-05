Nation & World Politics Rep. Kristi Noem wins Republican primary in bid to become 1st woman elected South Dakota governor Originally published June 5, 2018 at 8:35 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rep. Kristi Noem wins Republican primary in bid to become 1st woman elected South Dakota governor. The Associated Press Next StoryFormer New Mexico Democratic Party chairwoman Debra Haaland wins Democratic primary in 1st Congressional District Previous StoryState Rep. Yvette Herrell wins Republican primary in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District