Rep. George Santos insisted he’s running for reelection after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy laughed out loud at the suggestion he could win another term.

“Dear Media, I plan on continuing to serve the people of NY3,” Santos tweeted Monday, referring to his Long Island district. “Speaker McCarthy’s comments do not change my intention of running.”

Santos, who is facing a wide-ranging federal criminal indictment, spoke out a couple of hours after McCarthy chuckled at a question about whether he is backing the scandal-tarred lawmaker for reelection in 2024.

“I am not. No, he shouldn’t run for reelection,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

The Republican leader said the GOP should rally behind an alternative to Santos, without elaborating.

“We’re going to keep that seat with another Republican,” McCarthy added.

Despite the remarks, McCarthy did not call for Santos to resign his seat for the district that includes a swath of the North Shore and a slice of Queens.

Republicans hold a tiny majority of about 10 seats in the House and cannot afford to lose any votes in his fractious GOP caucus.

McCarthy has staunchly refused to take steps to oust Santos even as fellow Long Island Republican lawmakers have demanded he quit or face expulsion.

Democrats have made Santos the poster child for an effort to retake up to six seats in New York state alone.

Santos, who won the Democratic-leaning district in an upset in the midterms, has admitted lying about most of his life story, including his work and educational experience.

He was charged last month with a 17-count indictment including fraud and campaign finance charges. He has proclaimed his innocence and is out on bond while awaiting trial.

A federal judge last week moved to reveal that Santos’ immigrant father and aunt signed a bond to ensure he shows up in court.