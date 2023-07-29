Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who has for months been saying in public what many in his party only whisper in private — that the 80-year-old President Joe Biden should not seek reelection because of his age — said he was considering challenging Biden in next year’s primary.

Phillips, 54, is in his third term in Congress representing a district that includes the suburbs west of Minneapolis. In a text message, he confirmed his interest in running but declined a request to be interviewed. He said he had “been overwhelmed with outreach and encouragement” and needed to assess his next steps.

Phillips would be an extreme long shot if he were to challenge Biden. Polls show that Democrats, who were once wary about Biden seeking reelection, have coalesced behind him. The party’s major donor class is backing the president, who raised $72 million with the Democratic National Committee and his joint fundraising committee during the three-month reporting period that ended June 30.

Phillips had $277,000 in his congressional fundraising account at the end of June.

An heir to a Minnesota liquor fortune who showcased himself driving a gelato truck in his first House campaign, Phillips has been known in Congress for embracing the moderate suburban politics that were at the core of the general election coalition that propelled Biden’s 2020 victory. He was first elected in 2018, when he and dozens of fellow Democrats flipped Republican-held districts as suburban voters turned against then-President Donald Trump.

In Congress, Phillips has received attention for his outspoken calls for aging members of the Democratic Party to step aside. He said last year that Biden should not seek reelection, and he has called for the resignation of Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, whose health has visibly deteriorated in recent months.

The Biden campaign and the DNC have so far declined to comment about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, who began their own primary campaigns against Biden this year. Officials from both the DNC and the Biden campaign declined to speak about Phillips.