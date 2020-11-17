A catchphrase winking at an unfounded voter fraud conspiracy in the presidential election trended on Twitter on Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump’s allies continued to contest the outcome of the election, which has been called for Joe Biden.

The phrase, “Release the Kraken,” appeared on Twitter’s trending topics list Tuesday, collecting nearly 100,000 tweets, pushed mostly by conservatives and far-right internet personalities.

The conspiracy stems from a Fox Business Network appearance Friday by Sidney Powell, a lawyer for former national security adviser Michael Flynn. During an interview with host Lou Dobbs, Powell claimed the president’s team had voluminous evidence that it planned to release to overturn election results in key states.

“We are talking about hundreds of thousands of votes,” Powell said in the interview. “President Trump won this election in a landslide.”

Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell says she has “staggering” statistical evidence and testimony to show Dominion voting machines altered ballots and this deception stems back to Venezuela, Cuba, and China. She’s says “I’m going to release the Kraken.” pic.twitter.com/50mQdHnOuS — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 13, 2020

Powell has not yet provided any evidence and did not respond to a request for comment. The New York Times has called election officials in every U.S. state and found no evidence of voter fraud.

At a later point in the interview, Powell asserted that the voter fraud had been “organized and conducted with the help of Silicon Valley people, the big tech companies, the social media companies and even the media companies.”

“I’m going to release the Kraken,” Powell said.

The video gathered steam over the weekend and began to trend on Twitter by Tuesday morning. One video of the television appearance, which was posted to YouTube on Saturday, gained 1.3 million views in four days. The views were driven by over 160,000 likes and shares on Facebook, 81% of which happened in private Facebook groups and on users’ private feeds according to data from CrowdTangle, a Facebook-owned social media analytics tool.

The phrase “Release the Kraken” was trending on Twitter after conservatives and far-right personalities promoted an unfounded voter fraud conspiracy. The New York Times has called election officials in every U.S. state and found no evidence of fraud. https://t.co/4rDcARUfLv — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 17, 2020

Twitter and Facebook did not immediately comment. YouTube said the video did not violate its guidelines and that it was showing an information panel about election results under the video.

The false narrative has also been promoted by far right personalities with track records of spreading misinformation, such as David J. Harris Jr., who has shared false conspiracies about the coronavirus, and Austen Fletcher, a right-wing internet personality who spread false rumors of voter fraud in Michigan that in reality could be attributed to run-of-the-mill clerical errors.

Harris did not respond. When asked for comment, Fletcher said: “Sidney Powell is a brilliant woman … When ‘the kraken’ is released America will remember who sought the truth and who asked no questions.”