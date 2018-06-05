MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to approve a new budget that would increase student fee as well as room and board costs.
The regents are scheduled to approve the 2018-19 budget Friday at UW-Milwaukee. The spending plan calls for raising student fees at four-year schools an average of $33 per student. Room and board would increase an average of $118.
Student costs would remain relatively flat among the two-year schools. UW-Marinette is the only school that wants to increase fees, seeking a $9 bump to offset depleted reserves. UW-Marathon County and UW-Marinette want to increase room rates by $65 and $227 respectively. UW-Marathon County is the only school that wants to raise meal plan prices with a $56 increase.
The budget doesn’t raise tuition for any students.
