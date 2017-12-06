MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is poised to adopt a policy calling for tracking faculty teaching loads and rewarding staffers who spend more time in the classroom.

The state budget requires the regents to develop the policy. The budget ties state aid to UW schools based in part on how they stack up against each other in instructional time.

The regents are set to adopt a broad policy to satisfy the budget mandate Thursday at UW-Madison.

The policy calls for schools to monitor teaching loads, require their faculty members to report teaching hours to system administration and reward faculty for teaching more than the standard academic load for their institution.

The policy leaves it up to individual chancellors to figure out how to meet those requirements.