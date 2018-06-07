MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System regents have decided to allow schools to share personnel files of employees looking to change institutions to ensure sexual misconduct allegations are disclosed.

The regents unanimously approved a resolution mandating the change Thursday.

The resolution also requires schools to document sexual harassment allegations in personnel files; determine whether job applicants have been accused of sexual harassment; and develop procedures when providing references for UW employees accused of sexual harassment.

The resolution comes after UW-Eau Claire hired Shawn Wilson as interim dean of students in 2017. UW-Stevens Point didn’t disclose before Wilson was hired that he had a sexual harassment complaint against him when he worked there.

System officials will incorporate the changes into a policy. Regents are expected to vote on the policy in August.