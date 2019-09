At the center of an impeachment inquiry is a whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in next year’s U.S. election. The White House then tried to “lock down” the information to cover it up, the complaint says.

The 9-page document below was released Thursday morning ahead of testimony to House investigators from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.