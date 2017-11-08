WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his neighbor last week while he was mowing his lawn.
Paul writes on Twitter Wednesday: “I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion.”
A pleural effusion is excess fluid around the lungs.
It remains uncertain when Paul will return to the Senate. His longtime neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Both men are doctors and prominent members of their community in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where rumors have swirled that the attack stemmed from a festering neighborhood dispute about lawn debris.