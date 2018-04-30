MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A radio ad comparing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson to embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is airing in Wisconsin even though its creator says it should have been pulled.
Greitens is scheduled to go to trial on felony invasion of privacy in two weeks after being accused of taking a partially-nude photo of a woman in 2015 without her consent.
A group called Americas PAC that supports Nicholson paid for the ad to air beginning last week. It mentions Greitens as one of several Republicans who, like Nicholson, used to be Democrats.
The super PAC’s political director Tom Donelson said Monday that he mistakenly submitted the ad that mentioned Greitens.
Donelson says he sent a replacement ad last week and doesn’t know why the original is playing on some stations.