WASHINGTON — For months, President Joe Biden has appeared to delight in needling Donald Trump and his Republican allies, trying at every turn to make MAGA and ultra-MAGA a shorthand for the entire party.

This week, Biden cheekily highlighted a video in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia derisively ticks through his first-term accomplishments and likens him — not positively — to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. “I approve this message,” the president commented on the video, which was viewed more than 43 million times in 24 hours.

Biden recently did a victory lap when Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama promoted local spending in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Tuberville had voted against.

And his campaign took a shot at Trump for not visiting Wisconsin during his current presidential bid, accusing him of a “failure to deliver on his promised American manufacturing boom.”

But when it comes to the topic dominating the presidential race this week, Biden and his top allies are treating Trump’s legal troubles like Voldemort — avoiding, at all costs, any mention of the indictments that must not be named.

This moment comes after weeks of polling, both public and private, that suggests Trump, who is comfortably the front-runner in the Republican primary race, would be a weaker general-election opponent next year than Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida or other GOP candidates.

The White House and the Biden campaign have not sent explicit instructions to surrogates and supporters telling them to steer clear of Trump’s legal issues, but plenty of those on Team Biden have gotten the message loud and clear: Don’t talk about the Trump indictments.

“The American people want the judicial process to play out without interference from politicians,” said Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a member of the Biden campaign’s national advisory board. “President Biden has his pulse on the sentiments of the American public by talking about what matters to them.”

Biden has said he won’t comment on investigations into and charges against Trump — a reflection of his clear desire not to be seen as intruding on Justice Department independence, as well as the political imperative of deflecting Republicans’ relentless, evidence-free accusations that he is the hidden hand behind the prosecutions.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee have repeatedly declined to comment or answer questions about Trump’s indictments. The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has dodged numerous questions about Trump’s legal travails in recent weeks.

“I’m just not going to respond to any hypotheticals that’s currently, you know, out there in the world,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday after Trump revealed he had received a so-called target letter from federal investigators, a sign that he could soon be indicted in the investigation into the events that culminated in the Capitol riot. “Just not going to comment from here.”

The Biden world’s approach to Trump’s indictments echoes how Democrats handled Trump, then the president, during the 2018 midterm elections.

Scores of resistance-fueled Democrats ran for and won House seats by focusing on health care policy without placing Trump at the center of their campaigns. They didn’t have to talk Trump then, the thinking went, because voters had already made up their minds about him.

“He is omnipresent and the voters who are motivated to vote against him and his party already know what they need to know,” said Meredith Kelly, a strategist who worked for the House Democrats’ campaign arm in 2018. “This allowed congressional candidates to talk about real kitchen-table issues impacting families and continues to be the case this cycle as he looms large over the battlefield in 2024.”

There’s also little question that polling shows Biden is stronger against Trump than DeSantis or others, giving the president little incentive to do anything to hurt Trump’s standing among Republican primary voters.

A Michigan poll conducted last week by a Republican-leaning polling firm found Biden up by 1 percentage point against Trump but down by 2 to DeSantis. The same firm’s poll of Nevada showed Biden up by 4 against Trump and trailing DeSantis by 2. And in Wisconsin, a poll last month from Marquette University Law School found Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump but a 2-point lead over DeSantis.

According to the Marquette pollster, Charles Franklin, both Trump and DeSantis hold support from hard-core Republicans in a matchup against Biden, but among Republican-leaning independents, Trump’s support drops while DeSantis’ does not.

The public polling aligns with the White House’s own polling of battleground states.

One person who is more than happy to amplify discussions about the investigations and indictments is Trump himself. It was the former president, of course, who revealed that he had received the target letter.

“Crooked Joe Biden has weaponized the Justice Department to go after his top political opponent, President Trump, who is the overwhelming front-runner to take back the White House,” said Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesperson. “Biden wants to meddle in the election because he knows he stands no chance against President Trump.”

The Biden campaign’s video of Greene served to tweak and elevate one of Trump’s staunchest far-right supporters and promote Biden’s own record without getting into the legal cases against Trump. Polling conducted for the White House last year found that Greene was known and disliked by a large portion of voters and that independent voters associated her with Trump’s MAGA movement.

Biden’s campaign referred to her Wednesday as an “unintentional campaign” spokesperson.

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete,” Greene said at the Turning Point Action conference over the weekend, in the video clipped by the Biden campaign.

The result is a crisp 35-second video, distributed on Biden’s Twitter feed with the introduction, “I approve this message.”

The clip was similar to the moment last month when Biden highlighted unusual and unexpected support from another Trump-centric Republican, Tuberville, who praised spending in Alabama from the infrastructure law, which Biden signed and the senator had voted against.

In that instance, Biden played up Tuberville’s support during a Chicago speech, theatrically drawing the sign of the cross on his chest as if the senator had undergone a political conversion.

The president has previously sought to draw attention to Greene, who is already a leading social media and fundraising star in the Republican Party. During a speech this month in South Carolina, he said that he would soon make a visit to her northwest Georgia district to celebrate the beginning of construction of a solar power manufacturing plant there.

The crowd laughed. Biden has not yet scheduled a trip to the groundbreaking.