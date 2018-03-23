WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protesters are gathering in Washington for what organizers hope will be a massive rally in support of stronger gun-control legislation.

The demonstrators will assemble Saturday for a several-hour rally near the U.S. Capitol building that they predict will draw a half million people — many of them high school students.

In the wake of the February shootings in Parkland, Florida, a youth-led movement claims America has reached an emotional tipping point on the issue of stronger gun control measures. A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 69 percent of respondents and half of Republicans favor stronger gun control laws.

Young participants are also emphasizing voter registration with an eye on making gun control a core issue in congressional elections this fall.