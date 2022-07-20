WASHINGTON — The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, as government lawyers sought to show that Bannon had repeatedly ignored warnings that he risked facing criminal charges in flouting a subpoena.

Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to provide information to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The trial Wednesday largely centered on the testimony of Kristin Amerling, deputy staff director and chief counsel to the Jan. 6 committee, who offered a detailed accounting of the committee’s attempts to compel Bannon to testify last year.

Prosecutors continued to describe Bannon’s decision to stonewall the committee as a straightforward case of contempt. By refusing to testify, Bannon not only “thumbed his nose” at the law, but he also may have withheld significant information about the coordinated effort to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election, said Amanda Vaughn, a prosecutor.

During questioning, Amerling told the court that Bannon refused to acquiesce to the committee’s requests for emails and other documents even after receiving a letter threatening legal action.

Bannon never asked that the deadline for the subpoena be extended, nor did the committee consider his claim of executive privilege to be valid, Amerling added.

Advertising

The committee has repeatedly identified Bannon as the architect of a plan to sow doubt that either Trump or Joe Biden had amassed enough electoral votes to win the election, creating a scenario in which the House would then have had to decide the outcome.

On cross-examination, M. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Bannon, sought to paint the indictment as nakedly political.

In his questioning of Amerling, Corcoran appeared to suggest she was a political operative, pressing her for details about her career working for Democrats on various congressional committees and her past donations.

Corcoran also asked Amerling about a book club she has attended in which a prosecutor in the case is also a member.

Prosecutors also called Stephen Hart, an FBI special agent, as a second witness. Hart, who helped investigate Bannon, presented social media posts to jurors in which Bannon appeared to celebrate his decision to flout the subpoena, challenging an argument Bannon’s lawyers have made that at that time, Bannon believed he and the committee were still negotiating over a deadline.

The trial against Bannon began this week after a series of rulings significantly limited his defenses.

Advertising

His lawyers had offered a number of reasons that Bannon had declined to testify before Congress, only for the judge in the case, Carl J. Nichols, to systematically reject them.

Notably, Nichols dismissed the idea that any executive privilege conferred by Trump could shield Bannon from the subpoena. He also declined the defense’s request to delay the trial until October over concerns that high-profile news coverage of the House committee’s public hearings this summer could prejudice jurors.

The defense will have an opportunity to present its side Thursday. It is unclear if Bannon will testify, and the case could conclude as early as this week.