MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A proposal to sell a state prison in Green Bay is up for a state Senate public hearing.
The measure to be considered Thursday calls for selling the 120-year-old Green Bay Correctional Institution and building a new facility in Brown County or an adjacent county.
Under the Republican bill, a private entity would build and own the new prison, allowing the home county and other jurisdictions to collect property taxes on it.
Supporters say a new prison is needed because the current one is over capacity and needs costly repairs.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
The prison was originally a bicycle factory and in 1897 was a reformatory for men. It’s now a 29-acre maximum security facility with an imposing perimeter wall and guard towers. The original stone-clad reformatory is on the National Register of Historic Places.