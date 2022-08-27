WASHINGTON — Making the rounds promoting his new memoir, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, this past week ran into the question he has managed for months to avoid commenting on publicly: Did he agree with Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen?

“I think that there’s different words,” Kushner told talk show host Megyn Kelly during a friendly interview on SiriusXM. “I think there’s a whole bunch of different approaches that different people have taken, and different theories.”

Pressed to say whether Trump lost, Kushner demurred. “I believe it was a very sloppy election,” he said. “I think that there’s a lot of issues that I think if litigated differently may have had different insights into them.”

In reality, the words that election officials have used to describe the 2020 contest are “the most secure in American history,” and judges across the country rejected nearly all of the several dozen lawsuits that allies of Trump’s filed alleging fraud.

Kushner’s reluctance to concede as much reflected the contortions he is now attempting as he tries to sell a book whose success hinges on his close ties to Trump. At the same time, he is seeking to keep his distance from the lies and misdeeds that paved the way for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Like the memoir itself, titled “Breaking History,” the task involves a highly selective narrative that casts Kushner as a young star getting things done in the White House without getting his hands dirty.

“Before I came into office,” the unelected Kushner said Tuesday, settling into the “Fox & Friends” couch, the “conventional thinking” had been that there could never be peace between Israel and Arab nations “until you have peace with the Palestinians.”

In that interview, Kushner, who was a senior adviser in the Trump White House, credited himself with helping to bring an “outsider’s point of view” to the world’s intractable problems.

In another interview, he noted that his father-in-law had “asked me to take lead on building the wall.”

During a virtual book event, Kushner even suggested he might be immortal, saying he had prioritized exercising since leaving the White House because his generation could be “the first generation to live forever.”

When it comes to Jan. 6 and the election lies that spurred the riot, Kushner is less sure-footed. In the interview with Kelly, he labored to defend Trump’s feverish obsession with the 2020 election.

“What’s happened over the last year is that there has been a debate that’s been badly needed in this country about election integrity,” he said.

After Trump left office, Kushner, a former Democrat, tried to rehabilitate his own image by telling people that he had wanted nothing to do with Trump’s lies about a stolen election; he writes in his book that he was eager to begin a new, forward-looking chapter.

But in marketing the book, which is currently among the bestsellers on Amazon, he has had to reckon with the darker elements of Trump’s presidency, including the effort to overturn a democratic election.

During Trump’s term, Kushner, a political novice, stepped into the public eye when he wanted credit on an issue, such as criminal justice reform or the Abraham Accords. But he receded into the background and evaded responsibility when it suited him, such as when he departed for the Middle East while his father-in-law refused to concede the 2020 election and tried to use the Justice Department to remain in power.

In videotaped testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Kushner made clear his disdain for some White House officials who tried to steer his father-in-law away from unlawful efforts to overturn the results, saying he considered threats by the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, to resign as “whining.”

With no clear audience for a book written by a former Democrat who has been shunned by his former social circle and is viewed skeptically by Trump’s right-wing base, Kushner is relying on his father-in-law’s followers to buy what he is selling — leading him to offer a series of tortured defenses of Trump’s most extreme conduct.

On Wednesday, when asked on Fox News if Trump made a mistake in taking classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida, after leaving office, Kushner stepped carefully.

“President Trump, he governed in a very peculiar way,” he said. “When he had his documents, I’m assuming he did what he thought was appropriate.”

Kushner has condemned the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, saying Tuesday, “It just seems like what they keep doing is breaking norms in their attempt to try to get him.”

As Kushner offers his sanitized version of the Trump presidency, his father-in-law’s political operation has stepped up to help him hawk his book. Since mid-August, Trump’s Save America political action committee has sent out well over a dozen emails pressing supporters to make a donation in exchange for a copy of the book.

“I am so proud,” Trump wrote to supporters, calling the book “a MUST-READ.”

Most of the interviews granted by Kushner have been to personal friends of Trump’s, such as Sean Hannity of Fox News, or to the former president’s deep admirers, such as radio host Mark Levin.

The friendly venues have mostly spared Kushner tough questions about Trump’s role during the Jan. 6 attack. His interviewers have also steered clear of asking about how Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, whom he defends in his book as a reformer on certain topics.

Despite intimating for months to anyone who would listen that he would not be back in Trump’s political circle, Kushner has not ruled out coming back to Washington if his father-in-law ran for president again and won.

“It really would have to be all the right conditions to be willing to do that again,” he told Kelly.