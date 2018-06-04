INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Social conservatives are fighting proposed changes to the Indiana Republican Party’s platform that would drop wording that favors “marriage between a man and a woman.”
The Republican Victory Committee, a group of elected officials and party activists, announced Monday it opposes changes friendly to same-sex couples and pushed by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s hand-picked GOP chairman.
The group includes conservative attorney Jim Bopp, more than two dozen state lawmakers and U.S. Reps. Todd Rokita and Jim Banks.
A website the group set up calls the proposed changes “unfortunate and misguided” and calls on GOP leadership to “reconsider their insistence” on changes in wording.
GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer says the new draft platform is a “compromise.” He says the party’s goal was “to try not to offend anyone.”