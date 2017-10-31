DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of three private insurance companies that help run Iowa’s Medicaid program plans to withdraw in a month.
The Iowa Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that AmeriHealth Caritas will end its Medicaid coverage at the end of November. The state agency also announced it would spend more money as part of new contracts with the remaining companies, Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare.
DHS described the additional spending as a 3.3 percent rate increase, but officials did not provide more specifics. Department director Jerry Foxhoven says the extra spending will be funded through existing agency dollars.
The move means about 215,000 Iowans enrolled in the health care program for poor and disabled people will transfer to the remaining companies. DHS then plans to hire another company to offer coverage beginning next summer.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW