WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Senate leaders have agreed to hold off on a compromise criminal justice reform proposal until after the midterm elections.

Trump met Thursday with top aides, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to discuss the proposals. The meeting came as the smoldering rift between Trump and Sessions again exploded into public view.

A senior administration official says the president is on board with the prison reform proposals but raised concerns about taking on more controversial sentencing reform issues.

White House adviser Jared Kushner was on Capitol Hill, where he met Thursday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate leaders on the issue.

McConnell says he is willing to allow a formal whip count on the proposal to gauge support — but only after the fall election.