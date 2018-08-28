Voters in two fast-growing swing states are deciding competitive primaries for Senate, governor and a number of swing seat House races, while Oklahoma voters pick their nominees in several runoffs. In Arizona, the death of Sen. John McCain, R, is weighing on voters in several major races; in Florida, President Donald Trump has already made endorsements that helped shape primary fields.

—

Florida

Both parties have serious contests underway for the right to replace Gov. Rick Scott, R. Trump has personally endorsed Rep. Ron DeSantis, R, a three-term congressman who has been one of his most resolute defenders in Washington. In polls, that has helped push DeSantis past Adam Putnam, the state’s agriculture commissioner, who had eyed the governor’s office for years.

“There’s no question that the thumb of the leader of the free world is a pretty big thumb to have on the scale,” Putnam told reporters in the Panhandle this past weekend.

Trump on Monday gave DeSantis his “full and total Endorsement!”

Democrats, who lost two close, bitter races to Scott, have their most crowded primary in decades. Two wealthy candidates, former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and investor Jeff Greene, have led the field in spending, with Greene promising Democrats that he could pour millions of dollars into down-ballot races.

Polls, however, have shown a close three-way contest between Levine, former congresswoman Gwen Graham and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. Graham, who built a moderate record during one term in Washington, has been the focus of the most negative ads; Gillum, who is running to the left of the field and who rallied with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has surged in the final days. But at least 1.6 million voters cast ballots before Election Day, which could help Graham.

Trump tweeted “Rick Scott of Florida is doing a fantastic job as Governor. Jobs are pouring into the State and its economic health is better than ever before. He is strong on Crime, Borders, and loves our Military and Vets. Vote for Rick on Tuesday!”

Neither party has a competitive U.S. Senate primary, with Democrats set to renominate Sen. Bill Nelson and Republicans set to nominate Scott, who was endorsed by the president Monday. But a number of incumbent members of Congress are facing primary challenges, and there are tight races in four districts where Republicans have retired or left to seek other offices.

Three Democrats are facing challengers with name recognition or significant outside support. In the Jacksonville-based 5th District, Rep. Al Lawson, D, is working to fend off Alvin Brown, the city’s former mayor, who has reintroduced himself to voters as a reliable progressive.

In the 7th District, covering some of Orlando’s suburbs, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D, is being challenged from the left by Chardo Richardson, the president of the region’s American Civil Liberties Union chapter. While Richardson has challenged Murphy’s membership in the conservative Blue Dog caucus, he’s raised just over $40,000 to Murphy’s $2.4 million, and insurgent candidates have performed better in safe blue districts than in swing seats.

There’s a more balanced matchup in the 9th District, also around Orlando, where former congressman Alan Grayson is challenging Rep. Darren Soto, D, who won the seat in 2016 after Grayson made an unsuccessful statewide run.

Grayson, who had been one of the House’s most prominent liberals, warned in 2016 that Soto was a conservative in disguise, but in office, Soto has typically voted with his party’s left. Grayson has worked to outflank him by describing left-wing health-care bills he’s ready to introduce and calling for the impeachment of Trump.

No Republicans face such high-profile challengers; their biggest Tuesday battles are happening in open seats. Five Republicans are facing off to replace Rep. Dennis A. Ross in the 15th District, three are in a race to win DeSantis’s 6th District, and three are competing to replace Rep. Thomas J. Rooney in the coastal 17th District. Democrats are cautiously optimistic about competing for the 6th and 15th, which Barack Obama lost narrowly in 2012 but which swung toward Trump in 2016.

But Democrats are most bullish on their chances in three South Florida districts where Latino and suburban voters, once reliably Republican, abandoned the GOP in 2016. Their top target is the Miami-based 27th District, where Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is retiring and where voters rejected Trump by 20 points.

In March, Donna Shalala, the health and human services secretary under President Bill Clinton, barreled into the primary and raised more than $1 million in just a few weeks. Eight Republicans are now running for the seat, led by former TV anchor Maria Elvira Salazar, while Shalala – who is 77 years old and does not speak Spanish – has been attacked as a weak candidate too tied to her donors by liberal candidates Matt Haggman and David Richardson. (Richardson closes one ad with the warning “Dollars for Donna, Nothing for Us.”)

There’s less at play in the 25th District, where former judge Mary Barzee Flores is set to secure the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R, and the 26th, where Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the favorite in a primary to challenge Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R).

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the state, but 10 of Florida’s 67 counties operate on Central Time.

—

Arizona

Two of the country’s nastiest primaries are ending Tuesday, with the race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake, R, colored by the illness, and then death, of John McCain.

As soon as Flake retired, Republicans recruited two-term Rep. Martha McSally to seek his seat, banking on her military résumé and ability to win votes in a swing district. But for nine months, McSally has been forced into an expensive brawl with Kelli Ward, a right-wing former legislator who lost to McCain in a 2016 primary, and Joe Arpaio, the longtime sheriff of Maricopa County who was pardoned by Trump one year ago.

McSally, who has ditched her former pro-immigration-reform stances during the primary, was favored over the field and seen to be helped by Ward and Arpaio splitting the conservative vote. She received another boost this past weekend when Ward, who had called on McCain to quit years earlier, speculated that the senator had announced that he was ending cancer treatment “to take media attention off her campaign.”

Democrats have had a comparatively smooth primary, with Rep. Kyrsten Sinema clearing the field. She faces a challenge from Deedra Abboud, an activist who has attracted some liberal support but raised less than $90,000 to Sinema’s $10.5 million.

The Democrats’ gubernatorial primary has been more fractious, with former state education official David Garcia favored after a campaign in which he has talked about creating statewide universal health care and “replacing ICE with an immigration system that reflects our American values.”

But their nastiest race has come in McSally’s 2nd District, where former congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick relocated after leaving the more conservative 1st District. Matt Heinz, a doctor and former state legislator who lost to McSally in 2016, refused to clear a path for Kirkpatrick, questioned her residency and recently compared her desire to return to Congress to “meth addiction.”

Republicans have a crowded primary of their own, with Hispanic Chamber of Commerce leader Lea Márquez-Peterson leading in polls and fundraising though the national party is pessimistic about holding the seat. They’re also picking candidates in the 1st District, where Rep. Tom O’Halleran is one of just a dozen Democrats who won in 2016 as Trump carried his seat, and the 9th District, where former Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton is the favorite to replace Sinema.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time, 10 p.m. Eastern.

—

Oklahoma

A two-month runoff comes to an end Tuesday, with six Republican contests in statewide races and two potentially impactful races for Congress.

The day’s biggest race is the Republican primary for governor, where businessman Kevin Stitt battled his way into a runoff with Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett. Both ran in the June primary as a clean break from unpopular outgoing Gov. Mary Fallin, R. But Cornett has run as a moderate, backing a tax hike that raised teacher salaries after a nationally watched strike – which he had initially opposed. The winner of the runoff will face Drew Edmondson, a Democrat and former state attorney general.

There’s also a runoff in the 1st Congressional District, which has been vacant since Jim Bridenstine left to lead NASA. Either former Tulsa County district attorney Tim Harris or businessman Kevin Hern would be the favorite to join Congress; Trump carried the district by 29 points.

Democrats are more focused on the 5th District, which overlaps some of the areas where they have made surprising special election gains since 2016 – and where Trump won just 53 percent of the vote. Democrat Kendra Horn has intrigued the national party, running close to Rep. Steve Russell, R, in fundraising. But before facing Russell, she needs to defeat Tom Guild, a retired law professor and Sanders activist who has insisted that an “establishment Democrat” would lose the election. The Oklahoma City-based district has been easily won by Republicans since 1975, when its longtime Democratic congressman, citing his party’s leftward drift, switched parties.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. Eastern.