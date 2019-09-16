Candidate Andrew Yang says he raised $1 million over the weekend following the third Democratic presidential debate, attributing it to the announcement in his opening statement that he would giveaway $1,000 a month for a year to 10 families.

Yang, founder of Venture for America, is running on his signature proposal for a universal basic income plan that would offer every American over 18 $1,000 a month. At the Houston debate Thursday, the entrepreneur used his opening statement to announce a “Freedom Dividend,” giving $1,000 a month to 10 families who enter a raffle via his campaign website, which also solicits donations.

The eyebrow-raising use of a debate opening statement to offer cash to voters prompted questions about whether it would run afoul of campaign laws, but Yang said on CNN Sunday that his lawyers have concluded it’s “perfectly legal.”

Yang has been drawing about 3% support in most recent polls.