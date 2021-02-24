WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a House panel Wednesday the struggles at the U.S. Postal Service on timely delivery were “acceptable to no one,” and that he would unveil a strategic business plan for the agency in the coming weeks.

DeJoy said that plan would include a commitment to six- and sometimes seven-day delivery — “Not just because it’s the law, but because it’s the key ingredient to our future success,” he said — and seek to convert temporary employees to a career track and invest in network infrastructure, including a new vehicle fleet and more sorting machinery.

“As we improve service, and we are and we will, we must face some hard truths as presently constituted,” DeJoy said. “The Postal Service’s ability to serve its twin mandate to bind the nation together and remain financially self-sufficient is profoundly threatened.”

Amid generationally slow mail service and finances edging toward insolvency, U.S. Postal Service leaders and top industry figures testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Earlier, the chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors told lawmakers that the mail agency fell “far short” of its service targets in 2020. Ron Bloom blamed performance declines on COVID-19 “sidelining thousands of our employees.” But he also cited “unsustainable liabilities” and the agency’s own “failure to adapt to the changing needs of its customers” as drivers of the poor service.

Bloom previously served in the Obama White House on the group tasked with “the restructuring of GM and Chrysler” in the wake of the Great Recession, so he’s no stranger to major industry overhauls.

Advertising

He told lawmakers he’s “not in a position to reveal any specifics” about an internal plan to “invest in and revitalize” the Postal Service. But he did say that the measure will ask lawmakers “to give the Postal Service relief from its current requirement to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, and [to] be allowed to fully integrate our retiree health plans with Medicare,” two provisions included in the draft bill under consideration by the committee.

He also suggested the plan will “require tough choices,” warning that “the single largest impediment to achieving a successful outcome is that stakeholders will support the abstract need for change, but will seek to avoid any change that impacts their particular interest.”

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. and one of the House’s longest-tenured Postal Service advocates, scolded House Republicans who objected to the results of the November election based on false theories about mail-in voting. Lynch also scolded DeJoy over proposed policies to slow mail delivery in his forthcoming strategic plan.

Lynch, who during an August hearing on the Postal Service spent his full five-minute questioning period bellowing at DeJoy, used his time on Wednesday asking DeJoy and Postal Service board of governors chair Bloom if it was “unconscionable” that lawmakers would object to election results based on mail-in voting, a system that both witnesses had just spent time defending.

Neither DeJoy nor Bloom responded to Lynch’s questions, which were a thinly veiled swipe at Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican who voted to decertify the very votes that secured his reelection to Congress.

Hice earlier in the hearing sought to defend DeJoy from allegations that he was installed at the Postal Service to disrupt election mail and prevent voters from casting ballots for President Biden.

Advertising

Lynch turned back to DeJoy on a separate topic, pressing the postmaster general on a Washington Post report, later confirmed by NBC News, that agency’s strategic business plan would include measures to slow the mail.

DeJoy demurred. “We’re not finalized,” he said. “We’re getting very close to finalized, and we have taken eight months to do a diagnostic on just about every aspect of our operation.”

“All I got to say is this,” Lynch responded. “If the business plan for the post office is to deliver an inferior product … that spells trouble.

“The solution can’t be not to deliver the mail.”

—