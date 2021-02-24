WASHINGTON – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a House panel Wednesday that his forthcoming strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service may include slowing first-class mail and removing a significant amount of mail from air transportation.

His remarks come as members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee press him and Postal Service board of governors chairman Ron Bloom about delivery service and financial crises at the nation’s mail provider, and as Democrats in Congress push President Joe Biden to install new board members that could reshape the agency and oust DeJoy.

Biden will nominate a former U.S. Postal Service executive, a leading voting rights advocate and a former postal union leader to the mail service’s governing board, according to three people briefed on the nominees, a move that will reshape the agency’s leadership and increase pressure on the embattled postmaster general.

Biden will nominate Ron Stroman, the Postal Service’s recently retired deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, the chief executive of National Vote at Home Institute; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal policy.

If confirmed, the nominees would give Democrats a majority on the nine-member board of governors, with potentially enough votes to oust DeJoy.

The composition of the postal board elicited sharp remarks before and during Wednesday’s hearing. Several lawmakers have decried the lack of diversity among the governors.

The move is a potential boon for voting rights groups, which have urged congressional Democrats to use the Postal Service to expand vote by mail access as a firewall against Republicans in state legislatures that have introduced bills to do the opposite. It also is likely to be embraced by the powerful postal unions, whose leaders have privately expressed worries that DeJoy would cut jobs or contract work to private firms to cut costs.

More than 70 congressional Democrats wrote to Biden on Feb. 17, asking him to submit nominations for three of the four openings on the governing board. Bloom, the board chairman and the body’s senior Democrat, is serving in a one-year holdover role after his term expired in December.

The White House, in a statement this month, said Biden would choose nominees who “reflect his commitment to the workers of the U.S. Postal Service – who deliver on the post office’s vital universal service obligation.”

The White House, Stroman and McReynolds did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hajjar declined to comment.

Republicans on the committee have largely used the hearing to defend DeJoy from attacks from Democrats about how the Postal Service handled ballots and election mail ahead of the November election, sparking tense exchanges between Democrats who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, and Republicans who attempted to baselessly overturn the election the election that removed him from office, citing falsehoods about mail-in voting.

In his testrimony earlier, DeJoy said his plan would include a commitment to six- and sometimes seven-day delivery – “Not just because it’s the law, but because it’s the key ingredient to our future success,” he said – and seek to convert temporary employees to a career track and invest in network infrastructure, including a new vehicle fleet and more sorting machinery.

“As we improve service, and we are and we will, we must face some hard truths as presently constituted,” DeJoy said. “The Postal Service’s ability to serve its twin mandate to bind the nation together and remain financially self-sufficient is profoundly threatened.”

Amid generationally slow mail service and finances edging toward insolvency, U.S. Postal Service leaders and top industry figures testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Earlier, the chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors told lawmakers that the mail agency fell “far short” of its service targets in 2020. Ron Bloom blamed performance declines on covid-19 “sidelining thousands of our employees.” But he also cited “unsustainable liabilities” and the agency’s own “failure to adapt to the changing needs of its customers” as drivers of the poor service.

Bloom previously served in the Obama White House on the group tasked with “the restructuring of GM and Chrysler” in the wake of the Great Recession, so he’s no stranger to major industry overhauls.

He told lawmakers he’s “not in a position to reveal any specifics” about an internal plan to “invest in and revitalize” the Postal Service. But he did say that the measure will ask lawmakers “to give the Postal Service relief from its current requirement to pre-fund its retiree health benefits, and [to] be allowed to fully integrate our retiree health plans with Medicare,” two provisions included in the draft bill under consideration by the committee.

He also suggested the plan will “require tough choices,” warning that “the single largest impediment to achieving a successful outcome is that stakeholders will support the abstract need for change, but will seek to avoid any change that impacts their particular interest.”

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. and one of the House’s longest-tenured Postal Service advocates, scolded House Republicans who objected to the results of the November election based on false theories about mail-in voting and DeJoy over proposed policies to slow mail delivery in his forthcoming strategic plan.

Lynch, who during an August hearing on the Postal Service spent his full five-minute questioning period bellowing at DeJoy, used his time on Wednesday asking DeJoy and Postal Service board of governors chair Bloom if it was “unconscionable” that lawmakers would object to election results based on mail-in voting, a system that both witnesses had just spent time defending.

Neither DeJoy nor Bloom responded to Lynch’s questions, which were a thinly veiled swipe at Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican who voted to decertify the very votes that secured his reelection to Congress.

Hice earlier in the hearing sought to defend DeJoy from allegations that he was installed at the Postal Service to disrupt election mail and prevent voters from casting ballots for Biden.

Lynch turned back to DeJoy on a separate topic, pressing the postmaster general on a Washington Post report, later confirmed by NBC News, that agency’s strategic business plan would include measures to slow the mail.

DeJoy demurred. “We’re not finalized,” he said. “We’re getting very close to finalized, and we have taken eight months to do a diagnostic on just about every aspect of our operation.”

“All I got to say is this,” Lynch responded. “If the business plan for the post office is to deliver an inferior product … that spells trouble.

“The solution can’t be not to deliver the mail.”

