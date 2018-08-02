KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Malaysia on his way to Singapore for talks expected to focus on North Korea.

Pompeo was meeting Friday with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed before heading to Singapore for a regional security forum, in which North Korea’s foreign minister is also to participate.

U.S. officials say Pompeo’s focus in Singapore will be keeping pressure on Pyongyang to hold to denuclearization commitments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his summit with President Donald Trump in June.

Trump has welcomed the North’s return of suspected remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War. But there are signs the North is continuing to produce long-range ballistic missiles and it has not yet taken verifiable actions to dismantle its atomic bomb program.