WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top diplomat doesn’t seem fazed by North Korea’s warning about possibly reasserting a policy of bolstering its nuclear arsenal unless the United States lifts economic sanctions.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells “Fox News Sunday” that “we’ve seen this as we go through negotiations” aimed at denuclearization. He plans to meet this coming week in New York with a senior North Korean official.
Pompeo says that “stray voltage happens to be all around us” but that the U.S. officials “know with whom we’re negotiating” and “what their positions are.”
Pompeo says President Donald Trump has made it clear to the North Koreans — “no economic relief until we have achieved our ultimate objective.”
