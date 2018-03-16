WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Waterloo police chief says he would want to keep his job if he were to win election to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

Chief Dan Trelka says he’s gotten one legal opinion that says the law allows him to hold his job and serve on the board. He’s awaiting a second opinion from the state attorney general’s office. As he waits he’s moving ahead with getting his name on the June 5 primary ballot.

Trelka plans to run as a Republican. Two seats are up for election, and Democrats have held all five seats for several years.

He says he would take a fiscally responsible approach to public safety needs if elected, noting his rapport with Sheriff Tony Thompson, a Democrat.

Trelka’s been Waterloo chief since 2010.