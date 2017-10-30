MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A proposal that would make it more difficult for the public to see footage captured on police body cameras is up for a vote in a Wisconsin Assembly committee.

The measure up for committee approval Tuesday is opposed by open records advocates who argue it is too restrictive and will make it nearly impossible for the public to see video captured on policy body cameras.

Supporters say the measure will protect the privacy of people captured on body camera footage while also establishing statewide guidelines for law enforcement agencies.

An amendment to be voted on Tuesday makes the bill more restrictive, saying that police must not release footage taken in a place where there’s a reasonable expectation of privacy unless permission is granted by all witnesses, victims and property owners.