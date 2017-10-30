MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A proposal that would make it more difficult for the public to see footage captured on police body cameras is up for a vote in a Wisconsin Assembly committee.
The measure up for committee approval Tuesday is opposed by open records advocates who argue it is too restrictive and will make it nearly impossible for the public to see video captured on policy body cameras.
Supporters say the measure will protect the privacy of people captured on body camera footage while also establishing statewide guidelines for law enforcement agencies.
An amendment to be voted on Tuesday makes the bill more restrictive, saying that police must not release footage taken in a place where there’s a reasonable expectation of privacy unless permission is granted by all witnesses, victims and property owners.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty VIEW
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans