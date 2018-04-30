MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says he told his former colleague and longtime friend Peter Barca that would be difficult for him to enter the Democratic primary for Congress this close to the primary.
Barca is considering running in southeast Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District currently represented by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Two other Democrats, Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers, are already running.
But Barca represented the district in the 1990s and started thinking about running again after Ryan announced he would not seek re-election.
Barca said Monday he hopes to make a decision “as soon as I possibly can.” He says he intends to meet with both Bryce and Myers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Barca and Pocan both say they talked about how hard it would be for Barca to get into the race with the Aug. 14 primary just three and a half months away.
Pocan has endorsed Bryce in the race.