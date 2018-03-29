LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Advocates for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland are looking for ways to stop a Nebraska budget proposal that could deny federal family-planning money to the organization.
More than 80 people rallied outside the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday to support the organization after lawmakers advanced a budget measure aimed at abortion providers.
The proposal from Gov. Pete Ricketts would prevent health clinics from getting federal Title X dollars unless they can show total separation from abortion providers. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is a major recipient of Title X dollars, which are used for non-abortion services such as contraception, annual exams and sexually transmitted disease screenings.
Supporters say the bill would ensure Nebraska doesn’t jeopardize its federal funding. Opponents say it’s a politically motivated attack, and they may file a lawsuit.
