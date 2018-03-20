LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials are reiterating their opposition to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposed budget because of a controversial provision that would prevent health clinics that offer abortions from receiving federal Title X funding.
Meg Mikolajczyk of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said in a news conference call Tuesday that 28,000 low-income women in Nebraska rely on the health care funding each year. She says the money in question is never used for abortions. Federal law already prohibits it.
The provision was proposed by Ricketts, who says the budget should reflect Nebraska’s status as a “pro-life state.” Supporters say it would ensure clear legal separation between Planned Parenthood’s abortion services and other health care operations.
The budget wording has won first-round approval from lawmakers, but two more votes are required.
