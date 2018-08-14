Nation & World Politics Perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige wins Vermont Republican nomination for US House seat Originally published August 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige wins Vermont Republican nomination for US House seat. The Associated Press Next StoryJim Newberger wins GOP nomination in Minnesota to challenge Democratic incumbent Amy Klobuchar for US Senate Previous StoryWisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wins Republican primary, dispenses nominal opposition as he mounts bid for third term