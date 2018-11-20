Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is estimating the cost of the military’s mission on the U.S.-Mexico border will be about $210 million under current plans.

The total includes about $72 million for the 5,900 active-duty troops providing support to Customs and Border Protection, plus $138 million so far for 2,100 National Guard troops who have been performing a separate border mission since April.

The figures were reported to Congress on Tuesday but not announced by the Pentagon. A copy of the report was obtained by The Associated Press.

The total would grow beyond the current estimate of $210 million if the active-duty mission is extended beyond the current completion date of Dec. 15.

Most of the troops are in South Texas, far from the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico, south of California.

