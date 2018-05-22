WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon report to Congress says nuclear weapons are central to North Korea’s strategic goal of ensuring the perpetual the rule of the Kim family dynasty.
The report on North Korea’s military capabilities was based on an assessment of developments in 2017 and was provided to Congress in April, one month after President Donald Trump agreed to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon). That summit is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
A copy of the report was posted online Tuesday by an anti-secrecy group.
The report says North Korea ultimately seeks capability to strike the continental U.S. with a nuclear-armed missile. The North’s goals and motives have come under closer scrutiny since Kim announced in April he was suspending nuclear tests and ICBM launches.
