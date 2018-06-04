WASHINGTON (AP) — The office of the Pentagon’s inspector general has begun an investigation of White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

A spokesman for the IG’s office, Bruce Anderson, announced the probe but said he could not comment on the specific allegations.

Jackson withdrew his nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs in April after allegations by current and former colleagues raised questions about his prescribing practices and leadership ability, including accusations of drunkenness on the job.

The allegations were referred to the Pentagon’s inspector general for evaluation. After an initial assessment and review, the IG’s office decided that a formal investigation was warranted.

Jackson is a Navy rear admiral.