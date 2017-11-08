WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has told family members of the four U.S. soldiers killed last month in Niger that its investigation won’t be finished until at least January.

In a statement Wednesday, the Pentagon said Army officials contacted the families this week to give them an idea of when to expect answers to the many questions that have arisen since the soldiers were killed in an ambush Oct. 4.

They were told the investigation is expected to be finished in January but could go longer.

An Army investigation team will travel to numerous locations in the U.S., Africa and Europe to gather information. The team is led by Army Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the chief of staff at U.S. Africa Command.