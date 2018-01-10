LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican businessman Sandy Pensler has given $5 million to start his campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Spokesman Tom Shields confirmed the contribution Wednesday, saying Republicans “now have an impressive candidate with real business experience and the resources” to challenge Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The development follows Republican Bob Young’s exit from the race last week.

Pensler, whose company owns four manufacturing plants, had previously said he planned to spend millions of his money on the campaign.

Also seeking the Republican nomination is Iraq War veteran and businessman John James. Bob Carr, a lesser-known Republican, also is running.