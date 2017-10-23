WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is honoring the memory of 241 U.S. service members who were killed in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.
Pence and White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster paid tribute Monday to the service members, including 220 Marines, on the anniversary of the truck bombing.
The vice president pledged that under President Donald Trump’s leadership, “we will drive the cancer of terrorism from the face of the earth.”
The bombing linked to Iran was the deadliest attack against U.S. Marines since the battle over Iwo Jima in February 1945. The ceremony and parade at the Marine Barracks in Washington included families of service members who died in the attack.
