WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats have turned the Senate’s role providing advice and consent into “obstruct and oppose” when it comes to President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.
Pence says Democrats are “pulling out all the stops” to defeat Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and asserts that, “if we lived in a more respectful time,” the judge would be “overwhelmingly confirmed.”
He notes that former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was approved 98-0 and that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received 96 votes.
Pence’s comments to a group of Republican lawyers Friday came as all 10 Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called for a delay in Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. They cite “the possibility of criminal wrongdoing by the president” and question Kavanaugh’s views on executive power.
