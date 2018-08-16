Rep. Nancy Pelosi is facing unrest from older lawmakers critical of her style, younger Democrats demanding generational change and candidates across the party who have sought to inoculate themselves against Republican attacks by distancing themselves from her.

Nancy Pelosi is girding for a mortal challenge to her leadership of the Democratic Party after the November elections or even sooner, and in a signal of reassurance to anxious lawmakers says that she is deliberately building a “bridge” to a new generation of party leaders.

In perhaps the most serious test of her 15-year grip on the House Democratic caucus, Pelosi is facing unrest from older lawmakers critical of her style, younger Democrats demanding generational change and candidates across the party who have sought to inoculate themselves against Republican attacks by distancing themselves from her.

One of Pelosi’s deputies, Rep. Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, said he would seek the speakership if she struggles to amass the required 218 votes after November — an extraordinary acknowledgment of her vulnerability given the culture of deference in Washington.

Pelosi remains intent on reclaiming the speakership, but she also has acknowledged Wednesday that a handover of power was coming eventually, and she encouraged would-be successors to prove their political mettle. Any aspiring party leader, she said, must demonstrate that “they do have a following, that they’ve shown a vision for the country,” as well as the necessary fundraising prowess.

The most perilous threat to Pelosi, for the moment, may be the impatient mood in the Congressional Black Caucus, where senior legislators have begun arguing that it is past time to elect an African-American speaker. Black lawmakers and candidates, furious about President Donald Trump’s caustic racial politics and attacks on African-Americans, say they are determined to claim a greater role in steering their party.

Some Democrats have focused on Clyburn of South Carolina, the third-ranking House Democrat, as a potential successor. Though at 78 he would not represent generational change, Clyburn would be a history-making figure as speaker: He came under intense pressure at a black caucus retreat in the Mississippi Delta this past weekend to take on Pelosi, with Rep. Cedric Richmond, of Louisiana, and others urging him to step forward.

Clyburn has confirmed his intention to run if Pelosi falls short, underscoring the urgency Democrats feel to position themselves for a succession fight.

Democrats’ private overtures to Clyburn also reflect concern about Pelosi’s potential impact on the election, especially after Republicans barely carried a special election in a conservative part of Ohio, in part, by tying the Democratic candidate to her. The GOP has spent millions over the years to brand Pelosi as a radical liberal and an avatar of coastal elitism, and even many Democrats who contest that characterization say the ads have taken a toll.

Pelosi has projected iron self-assurance about her political future and has dismissed complaints from Democrats about her unpopularity with voters. She is the party’s most formidable fundraiser, and her aides say she has sturdy support from a majority of House Democrats who credit her with ushering in the policies on health care and business regulation that Republicans have attacked.

Although Pelosi said she was spending no time preparing for a leadership contest, her imposing stature as a party leader was on vivid display this weekend: She is gathering her financial network in Napa Valley for a conference with party luminaries like Gov. Jerry Brown of California and John Kerry, the former secretary of state. An aide said nearly 300 people would attend.

Pelosi’s fiercest supporters view much of the criticism directed at her, from both Republicans and Democrats, as anchored in bias against her gender or age.

Clyburn and his supporters are one of several clusters of Democrats attempting to loosen Pelosi’s grip.

Reps. Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts, and Kathleen Rice, of New York, have been leading a group of insurgents who are urging Democratic candidates to pledge that they will not support Pelosi for speaker. A larger, diffuse group of old-guard lawmakers, including Reps. John Larson, of Connecticut; Ed Perlmutter, of Colorado; and Michael Capuano, of Massachusetts, have been holding meetings and carrying on text-message conversations about spurring change after the midterms, according to several participants in the conversations.

Moulton, 39, said he was hopeful Pelosi soon would conclude that her position had become untenable.

“It’s far better for her to graciously step down before the election, so that Republicans can’t use that attack against Democrats, than to wait until after the election,” Moulton said.

A diverse group of several dozen Democratic candidates, across all regions and ideological factions, have pledged to demand new leadership if they are elected.

Many of the dissenters are younger Democrats, including some prominent candidates of color who are likely to join the freshman class: Jahana Hayes, 46, seeking to become Connecticut’s first black Democrat in Congress, won a primary Tuesday after pledging to oppose Pelosi. Rashida Tlaib, 42, a Muslim, said after her primary victory in Michigan this month that she would “probably” oppose Pelosi.

Pelosi said she welcomed the attacks from Republicans and urged Democrats to distance themselves from her if necessary. “I don’t care,” she said. “Let them do whatever they want. We have to win the election.”

Pelosi has taken steps in recent weeks to accommodate those demanding change: She agreed to delay leadership elections until December, rather than holding a snap vote. And she recently named an ally, Rep. Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts, to lead a review of House rules that lawmakers complain have concentrated power at the top.

Yet some in Pelosi’s camp acknowledge that her ability to gather 218 votes may depend on the scale of Democratic gains. Should the party take only a bare majority, there could be enough “Never Pelosi’’ lawmakers to prevent her from winning.

Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. of Texas, a moderate in his third term, said he had assembled a list of nine incumbents who would vote to deny Pelosi the speakership.

“If our majority is nine or less, then we will be in a position to force a leadership change,” said Vela, 55, adding that a wave election could challenge that calculus: “Donald Trump may deliver the kind of majority that Nancy needs to stay.”

If Democrats fail to capture the majority, their entire leadership team would likely step down.