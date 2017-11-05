WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Democratic leader hopes Congress will move quickly to pass legislation requiring lawmakers and their staff to complete training to prevent sexual harassment.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s comments come after current and former members of Congress told The Associated Press how they had experienced sexual harassment from fellow lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California has recently gone public with an account of being sexually assaulted by a male chief of staff while she was a congressional staffer. She’s sponsoring legislation that would require the training.

Pelosi says Congress can do more. She cites as an example the removal of nondisclosure clauses that prevent victims from talking publicly of sexual harassment.

She tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that she believes Congress is at a “tipping point” on the issue.