DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says a Democratic House takeover is possible because of vulnerable Republicans in districts President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

In Des Moines, Iowa, to address the Polk County Democrats’ spring banquet, the California congresswoman dampened talk of landslides, and instead says narrow victories in more districts than expected would fuel a change in House leadership.

Rather than a looming Democratic wave, Pelosi likened Democrats’ momentum to “a lot of small droplets of water.”