WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow San Francisco Democrat.
Pelosi calls the veteran senator “a strong voice and a staunch advocate for the people of California.”
She says Feinstein is uniquely positioned to defend the state against what Pelosi calls President Donald Trump’s “constant attacks” on health care, immigration and voting rights.
Democratic state Senate leader Kevin de Leon and others are running against Feinstein, pressing for fiercer resistance to Trump.
Feinstein, 84, is seeking her fifth full term in the Senate. Pelosi says Feinstein’s seniority “is a source of strength to California and is especially needed at this time.”
California’s unusual open primary allows Republicans and moderate Democrats to virtually ensure Feinstein makes the general election ballot against a challenger from the left.