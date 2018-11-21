WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi appears to be having some success shrinking the ranks of Democratic lawmakers opposing her bid to serve as the next speaker of the House.

Rep. Brian Higgins of upstate New York said Wednesday he will now support Pelosi after earlier signing on to a letter opposing her bid.

One day earlier, Marcia Fudge of Ohio announced she would back Pelosi after earlier flirting with the idea of running for the position herself.

Pelosi still has a daunting challenge ahead to secure 218 votes, but she is growing closer to that threshold with an aggressive behind-the-scenes campaign focused on addressing some of her skeptics’ top concerns.

Higgins says he is now confident Pelosi will work with him to expand Medicare and on an infrastructure bill.