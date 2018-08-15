In their bid to unseat Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Republicans have seized on a new controversy: an apocalyptic poster depicting a dead President Donald Trump that was used to promote a Pearl Jam concert that doubled as a fundraiser for Tester’s campaign.

While there has been no suggestion that Tester had input into the poster’s design, Republicans are criticizing the red-state Democrat for failing to condemn its content.

“In a state Trump won by 20 points, Senator Tester’s silence … is quickly showing Montanans there’s no stoop too low for him when it comes to attacking President Trump and his supporters,” Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the National Republican Senate Committee, said in a statement Wednesday.

A spokesman for Tester did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Tester’s campaign offered ticket packages to Pearl Jam’s Rock2Vote concert in Missoula on Monday as a means to raise money for his race against Matt Rosendale, the state auditor, who has the active support of Trump.

For donations ranging between $200 and $500, supporters got tickets to the show as well as a chance to attend a reception the night before with Tester and Jeff Ament, the band’s bassist and a longtime friend of the senator.

According to a tweet from Pearl Jam’s Twitter account, Ament was the co-creator of the poster in question.

It depicts a White House in flames, with Trump’s skeleton face down on the ground reaching for a briefcase with a hammer and sickle on it. An eagle is picking at his carcass.

A gleeful Tester can be seen flying above the devastation on a tractor.

According to local accounts, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder paused halfway through Monday’s concert on the University of Montana campus to tout Tester’s candidacy and urge fans to vote.

“There is one crowd size that we would be proud of, and that we would brag about,” Vedder said, taking a dig at Trump’s claims about the crowd size at his inauguration. “And that is if the state of Montana had the largest youth vote, the largest crowd, that came together in this upcoming election. That I would brag about all (expletive) day.”