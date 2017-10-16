MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’s “bullish” about the Republican-authored tax overhaul bill passing Congress and being signed into law with Democratic support in the Senate.

Ryan told a meeting of the Wisconsin chamber of commerce Monday that the Senate with its narrow Republican majority remains the biggest obstacle to passing tax reform. But Ryan repeated that he believes it will get done this year with bipartisan backing.

Ryan says the tax overhaul is “better wired for success” than the failed health care proposal because Republicans in the Senate and House “more or less agree on this on how it should go.”

Ryan predicted the Congress will “nail the landing at the end of the year” on the tax overhaul package.