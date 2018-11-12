ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A recently defeated Republican congressman is blaming the Democratic House takeover on the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act.
First-term Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis argued in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece first published Sunday that McCain’s vote against repealing the federal health care law last year “killed the reform effort.” Lewis said the vote also unleashed a wave of Democratic attack ads against Republicans across the country on health care issues.
McCain, a longtime Arizona senator, was among three Republicans to vote against the repeal legislation in the Senate.
Democrats took back control of the House after hammering Republicans on pre-existing conditions, citing the GOP’s repeal efforts and an ongoing lawsuit from 20-plus Republican attorneys general to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Lewis was among the Republicans unseated last week, losing his suburban Minneapolis-area seat to Democratic challenger Angie Craig.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Death toll rises in California wildfire, matching deadliest VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- France's Macron denounces nationalism as a 'betrayal of patriotism' in rebuke to Trump at WWI remembrance
- Republicans attack Jewish candidates, including Kim Schrier, with an age-old caricature: fistfuls of cash
Lewis argued that McCain’s vote was motivated by distaste for President Donald Trump and not by policy concerns.
Lewis’s column first appeared online on Veteran’s Day. McCain — a decorated war hero, former prisoner of war and one-time Republican presidential nominee — died earlier this year of brain cancer.
McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, called Lewis’s remarks “abhorrent” on Twitter. Lewis’s campaign manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lewis is no stranger to controversy. His past career as a conservative talk show radio host was a campaign issue in his 2016 election and again during his failed 2018 bid for a second term, including years-old remarks in which he wondered aloud why he couldn’t call a woman “a slut” and said it’s not the federal government’s place to ban slavery.