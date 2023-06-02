Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner plans to fine members who boycott floor sessions $325 a day starting Monday, he announced Thursday.

Fines are one tool the Lake Oswego Democrat can use to try to compel members to take part in Senate business. Since May 3, enough Republican senators plus independent Sen. Brian Boquist have boycotted floor sessions to deny the 20-member quorum required for votes.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend issued a statement blasting Wagner for what he called retaliation against his caucus.

Republicans are on track to kill hundreds of bills and derail top priorities for Gov. Tina Kotek, including plans to accelerate home building, boost the reading skills of young children and fix the state’s public defense crisis.

Kotek said Wednesday that her negotiations over the last week with Republicans to end their walkout ended up in deadlock, after Republicans continued to insist that Democrats kill or substantially pare back a bill that would expand access to abortion and other reproductive care for children under the age of 15.