OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council has broadened the mayor’s power to pardon people.
The measure approved Tuesday lets the mayor pardon people convicted of just about any criminal offense prosecuted under city code, including failing to restrain a dog or keeping a dirty yard. The power had been limited to offenses such as trespassing, prostitution and disorderly conduct.
The expansion doesn’t permit the major to pardon someone convicted of breaking a federal or Nebraska law.
Mayor Jean Stothert (STAH’-thurt) had sought the increase, saying she wanted to give residents another opportunity when they’re seeking employment.
