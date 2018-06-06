WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration secretly sought to give Iran brief access to the U.S. financial system by sidestepping sanctions kept in place after the 2015 nuclear deal, despite repeatedly telling the opposite to Congress and the public.

That’s according to an investigation by Senate Republicans released Wednesday. It reveals that the Treasury Department issued a license in February 2016 that would have allowed Iran to convert $5.7 billion it held at a bank in Oman from Omani rials into euros by exchanging them first into U.S. dollars. The effort was unsuccessful, and the license wasn’t illegal.

Still, it sheds light on the delicate balance the Obama administration sought to strike after the deal as it worked to ensure Iran received its promised benefits without playing into the hands of the deal’s opponents.