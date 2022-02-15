WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Kathleen Rice said Tuesday she will not seek reelection this fall, making the New Yorker the 30th Democrat to announce they’re leaving the House before November elections when Republicans are making a strong push to win the majority.

Rice, who revealed her plans on her 57th birthday, did not specify why she was leaving in a two-paragraph statement. She has represented the district in Long Island’s Nassau County, just outside of New York City, for four terms.

“I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right,” she said. “As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

So far just 13 House Republicans have said they’re not seeking reelection.

GOP hopes for capturing the majority have been buoyed by President Joe Biden’s poor poll ratings and public concern over inflation and the pandemic. The imbalance of Democratic retirements compared with departing Republicans will only help the GOP.

Rice was a prosecutor before coming to Congress in 2015. She gained attention after the 2018 elections, when Democrats won House control, but she was among 15 from her party who opposed making Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaker. Pelosi was elected speaker anyway.

Rice and Biden both carried her district in the 2020 elections with 56% of the vote.