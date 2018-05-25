BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Republican Party is looking for a new executive director.

GOP Chairman Rick Berg says in a letter Friday to party faithful that Dane Ferguson is resigning “to pursue business and family opportunities.”

Ferguson was hired in January 2017. Berg says Ferguson “laid a great foundation for success in this election cycle.”

Ferguson is a Grafton native. He made an unsuccessful bid in 2012 for a state House seat in Grand Forks, where he owned a book business and served on the city’s school board.